Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $55.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 43,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

