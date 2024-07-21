Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on September 6th

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing stock opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Friday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a one year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 528.21 and a quick ratio of 439.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

