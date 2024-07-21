Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 100 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $108,253,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,492,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,710,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $169.79 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.22 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.07.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

