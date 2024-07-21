Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VDE opened at $129.61 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.