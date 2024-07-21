Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,027 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 0.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

