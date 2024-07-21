Blair William & Co. IL Buys 259 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 35,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 448,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 77,676 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

