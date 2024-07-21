Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,408 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 311,798 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 283,621 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,973.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 180,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

