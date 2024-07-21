Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

