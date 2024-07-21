Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 186.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,732,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,647,000 after buying an additional 1,268,109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $376,641,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 877,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 585,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of COO opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.