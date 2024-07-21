Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,823,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 91,240 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $830,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 18.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 2.3 %

DOCS opened at $28.22 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.