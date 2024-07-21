Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $2,103,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,203,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,203,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

