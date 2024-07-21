Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.68 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,147,808 shares of company stock valued at $870,504,339. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $182.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $185.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

