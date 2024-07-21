Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.07 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,151,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after buying an additional 63,177 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,255.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 65,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 569,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.60.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

