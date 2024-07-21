Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,310 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 247,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 204,170 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.
