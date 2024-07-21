Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $1,183,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,937 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,247 shares of company stock worth $56,316,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $78.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

