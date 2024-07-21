Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.1% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $226.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.55. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $280.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.