Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Moderna by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

MRNA opened at $121.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total transaction of $1,842,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,883,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $1,842,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,254,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,883,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,286,137. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

