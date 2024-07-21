Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

