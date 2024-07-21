Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of Mercury Systems worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 258.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 81,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,358,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

