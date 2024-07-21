Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 516 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

