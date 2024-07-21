Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,919 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 814.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 241,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

