Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,868,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Korn Ferry
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Korn Ferry Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.