Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

