Blair William & Co. IL Sells 767 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of UniFirst worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in UniFirst by 336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $187.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.97 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,491,971.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.