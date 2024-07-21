Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Centene alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $66.24 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Centene

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.