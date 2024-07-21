Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.2 %

OVV stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

