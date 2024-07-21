Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $943,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 108,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFG opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.45.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

