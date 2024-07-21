Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

