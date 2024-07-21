Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

