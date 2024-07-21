Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,467,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,519 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

