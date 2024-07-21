Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

BRO opened at $92.46 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

