Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,495 Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.31.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.