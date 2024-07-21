Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,551 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,049,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after acquiring an additional 446,198 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,270,000 after acquiring an additional 406,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO opened at $21.57 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

