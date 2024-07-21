Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $199,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGX stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

