Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $78,000 in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Cricut alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cricut by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 52,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut Stock Down 0.3 %

Cricut stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.10. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $167.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,886.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $82,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,090,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,847 shares of company stock worth $2,130,703. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut Profile

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.