Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 540,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,017,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,610,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 577,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

