Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Enfusion by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 201,771 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after buying an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 308.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enfusion news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

