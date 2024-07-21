Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $553,279,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $359,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $87,708,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $67,259,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $291.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.82. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

