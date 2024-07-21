Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONL. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,775,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 172,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 496,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

ONL opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -30.08%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

