Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bit Digital

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.