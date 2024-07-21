Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,768 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $114.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

