Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Mondee from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Mondee stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $227.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.05.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

