Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 1,157.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 47.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after buying an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after buying an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NU by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

