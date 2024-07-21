Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 22,266 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYEL. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 335,794.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

