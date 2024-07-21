Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $36,000 Position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 94.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on EVGO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
