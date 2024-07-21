Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $42,000 Position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of 5E Advanced Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ FEAM opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

