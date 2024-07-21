BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $594.84 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $594.84 or 0.00888203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $87.79 billion and $1.51 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,581,785 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,581,802.16159496. The last known price of BNB is 594.53920502 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2196 active market(s) with $1,540,773,648.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

