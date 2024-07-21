BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 584 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Celanese by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE CE opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CE

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.