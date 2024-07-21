BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

FMC stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $96.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

