BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 11,224 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

CZR stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

